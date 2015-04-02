NAB Show Reveals Final 10 Sprockit Participants

LAS VEGAS – The 2015 NAB Show organizers have announced the final 10 participants for Sprockit 2015. These 10 startups will join 20 previously announced mobile, video, analytics and social media startups that will be showcased at the 2015 NAB Show, which runs from April 11-16 in Las Vegas.

Selected by a committee of industry experts for their potential influence in media, entertainment and technology markets, the 10 new Sprockit participants are:

AntengoClassifieds is a mobile-first marketplace to buy and sell anything with trust, ease and PayPal escrow and guarantee.

Beachfront Media is a video technology company enabling distribution and monetization of video across all screens.

buzzmark syncs television advertisements, programs and jingles with viewers' mobile devices to deliver coupons and offers from local and national brands, enabling broadcasters to leverage their offline reach to capture incremental mobile revenues.

Critical Media's media monitoring and video editing platforms streamline the creation, distribution, analysis and monetization of video through live broadcast ingest, mobile apps and data feeds.

Didja-Clippit App and Cloud Service helps television fans create short clips of TV programs, comment about them and share via social media. Clippit also maximizes benefits to networks and content owners.

ExtendTV is a programmatic media buying platform built on high-speed trading principles and designed to optimize delivery and performance for local advertising campaigns.

Tagboard enables an aggregation of public social media within seconds of being posted to the major social media networks. Tagboard's tools offer the power to select specific posts to feature on websites, in broadcast TV, and on large displays.

Wahwah Networks provides a new media ecosystem consisting of a music-driven targeting tool for brands and advertisers, which also stands as a monetization solution for publishers.

Vu Digital's content solutions - Video-to-Data (V2D) - instantly identify video and audio using automated speech recognition (ASR), text extraction from images, and facial and image recognition.

YuVue enables publishers and brands to discover and acquire consumer photos and videos shared on social media. YuVue empowers content creators by protecting their copyright and connecting them with companies who can license their work.

NAB Show attendees will be able to vote for the most promising technology presented by the 30 companies at the Sprockit Hub, booth N2530. The top five companies will be honored at an awards ceremony on Tuesday, April 14.

The selected startups will also convene throughout the year at Sprockit Sync, a series of private meetings where new technology is introduced and discussed.

Sprockit is created in partnership with World Series of Startups and the National Association of Broadcasters.