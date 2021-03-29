NAB Show Premiere Online Event Set for April

WASHINGTON—The 2021 NAB Show is delayed until October, but NAB is offering a virtual alternative to its usual spring gathering, the newly announced NAB Show Premiere. This 10-day virtual event will take place from April 12-23 and offer exclusive content through NAB Amplify.

“NAB Show Premiere is strategically timed to bring the media and entertainment community together in April when we would normally be gathering in Las Vegas,” said Chris Brown, NAB executive vice president of Conventions and Business Operations. “The content is indicative of our commitment to connecting the NAB Show community year-round and provides a critical touch point for companies to roll out new products.”

The program will offer new product launches—including from companies like Sony, Panasonic and Grass Valley—award presentations and networking opportunities, NAB says.

Other programming includes an executive perspective on the state of streaming, a look back at one year of broadcasting amidst a pandemic and a panel discussion with the editors of “Zach Snyder’s Justice League.”

Post | Production World Online, produced in partnership with Future Media Conferences, is also set to take place from April 10-14. The program offers training for creative professionals and is designed to complement NAB Show Premiere with live, interactive sessions.

During NAB Show Premiere, the TV Chairman’s Award and Crystal Radio Awards will be presented.

To participate in NAB Show Premiere, you must have an NAB Amplify account.