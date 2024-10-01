NAB Show New York Exhibitor Insight: Ross Video

TV TECH: What do you anticipate will be the most significant technology trends at the 2024 NAB Show New York?

SCOTT BOWDITCH: I think there are two key trends we're going to see. One is artificial intelligence, specifically how it's being applied to drive more creativity and improve production workflows. It’s clear broadcasters are starting to explore how AI can shape the future of the industry. The second big trend is cloud technology. We're not quite at full cloud adoption yet, but we're getting closer. Broadcasters across North America are testing cloud-based applications more and more. Eventually, it will be like flipping a switch—everything will be cloud-based. We're not there yet, but vendors and end users must be ready for that shift when it happens.

TVT: What will be your most important product news?

BOWDITCH: We've got an exciting new product launch planned for NAB Show New York—in the hyperconverged product group—and this will be the first time it's seen on a show floor. We can't discuss all the details yet, but we're excited to unveil it. On top of that, we're continuing to build on the success of products we've recently launched, like the new Ultricore Tally system, Carbonite Ultra Solo, our Artimo free-roaming robotics camera system, the Carbonite Code browser-based switcher, and dozens of other upgrades and improvements to existing product lines.

TVT: How is your new product different from what's available on the market?

BOWDITCH: We're under an embargo, so I can't give too much away. But what I can say is that we're building on the capabilities of our current Ultricore products, improving workflow efficiency and integration. Keep an eye out for the announcement at NAB Show New York.

TVT: What is it about the NAB Show New York that brings you back every year?

BOWDITCH: New York City is a powerhouse in the television industry. The broadcasters and production professionals there are really pushing the boundaries of technology, not just for local networks but for the entire country. With so many global organizations headquartered nearby, connecting with non-broadcasting is easier too. It gives them a chance to explore the ProAV tech they don't usually get to see. NAB Show New York allows us to meet those key decision-makers face-to-face, which is incredibly valuable. If you want to stay at the forefront of broadcast technology, this is where you need to be.