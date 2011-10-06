NAB Show Marketing Shifts Into Higher Gear



Marketing has started in earnest for the spring NAB Show. Only 191 days to go.



Look for the word “shift” to show up a lot.



“Define your evolution and turn shift in your favor,” says an email that arrived today informing us that housing and exhibits-only registration are both now open for the spring convention.



“From expectations to players to technologies to strategies, there’s a great shift taking place in ‘broader-casting’ — with or without you. Driven by the demand for content anytime, anywhere, this evolution has set in motion a kaleidoscope of consumption options with infinite new profit centers.”



“Shift into motion now,” the show website advises, encouraging advance registration.



The show is April 14–19 in Las Vegas with the theme “The Great Content Shift: Define Your Evolution.”



-- Radio World



