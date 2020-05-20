NAB Show Express Draws 40,000 Participants

WASHINGTON—The NAB Show Express, the virtual supplement of the 2020 NAB Show that was cancelled because of coronavirus, has had around 40,000 participants engage with its content since it launched on May 13, according to the NAB.

The physical 2019 NAB Show in Las Vegas had 91,460 attendees, per NAB.

The organization says that participants from around the world are accessing content, and that thus far 1.6 million minutes of the 24-hour accessible video content have been consumed between broadcast channels, on-demand videos and social media streams. The more than 200 on-demand educational sessions, executive conversations, resources and exhibits from 1,479 companies will remain open to new registrants through the end of August.

“We understand how important NAB Show is to our industry, and we are thrilled to offer NAB Show Express to help our community stay connected during this difficult time and provide critical information, inspiration and solutions to help the industry move forward,” said NAB President and CEO Gordon Smith.

“NAB Show Express is only the beginning as we continue to develop our digital capabilities and platforms to better engage with our community year-round,” said NAB Executive Vice President of Conventions and Business Operations Chris Brown. “We see live and digital events as great complements to one another and look forward to offering hybrid versions of our events going forward to better serve the full gamut of the media and entertainment sector.”

For more information, visit www.nabshowexpress.com.