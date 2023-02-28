NAB Show Exhibitor Insight: Telos Alliance

TV TECHNOLOGY: What do you anticipate will be the most significant technology trends at the 2023 NAB Show?

SCOTT STIEFEL: The trend toward cloud production is just not going to slow down. These tools' efficiency and utility allow broadcasters the critical speed and agility necessary to keep up with ever-changing demands. Moving production to the cloud also requires rethinking workflows and designing products that take advantage of IT infrastructure. For example, Telos Alliance’s Telos Infinity VIP system is tailored to support communications in the cloud or on-premises, as producers would expect from any modern production comms system. It also works natively inside Grass Valley’s AMPP and Vizrt’s VizNow platforms.

TVT: What will be your most important product news?

STIEFEL: As an audio solution provider, Telos Alliance spans multiple verticals in the broadcast industry. We are excited to demonstrate several new virtualized products in addition to updates to our existing core lines.

At this year's NAB Show, our customers will be able to experience our Quasar XR and SR consoles, the fully AoIP native and cloud-capable Infinity communications system with its newly introduced mobile app; Forza, the newest member of our Omnia processing family, Linear Acoustic’s audio for video offerings that bring Next Generation Audio to life, and the unparalleled processing power of the AIXpressor with FlexAI processing infrastructure from partner Jünger Audio.

We are also very excited to introduce Axia Altus—a software-based audio mixing console that can be controlled by any device with an HTML5-based web browser. Our new mixing console represents the future of innovation; it allows broadcasters to be at the center of their own productions with built-in capability for remote contribution and monitoring.

TVT: How is your new product different from what’s available on the market?

STIEFEL: Many of our new product offerings have been engineered from technology adopted from modern IT infrastructure, and our customers benefit from the advantages that come with it. Virtualization enables the best of what IT offers across a wide range of characteristics, including scalability, remote work capability, security and flexible cost structures. For example, our new Axia Altus Virtual Mixing Console allows for new workflows, such as an on-air announcer doing the show from nearly anywhere.

Also, virtualization makes it possible for content creators to be free to decide on the correct balance of on-premises, private cloud and public cloud for the best balance of flexibility, cost and resilience. Our Telos Infinity Virtual Intercom Platform (VIP) is a perfect example—it can be deployed on our server, on-premises by a client-supplied server or in a private cloud.

TVT: NAB is celebrating its centennial this year. How many NAB Shows have you attended, and do you have any particular standout memories of past shows?

STIEFEL: Probably around 10–12 shows. I’ve lost count at this age! I have so many incredible memories of Telos’ participation at the NAB Show, from new product launches at the start of the streaming era with our Zephyr products (including our introduction of MP3 to the broadcast world) to the celebration of several company milestones at the show including the 10th anniversary of our Omnia division as well as the announcement of Telos’ entry into the world of TV audio with our acquisition of Linear Acoustic. I would also have to say that the 2018 NAB Show, where we unveiled our Infinity IP Intercom Solution was incredibly exciting as not only was the product revolutionary, but it extended the reach of Telos into new markets previously untapped for our company. Finally, I can’t imagine the NAB Show without the traditional end-of-show celebration in the Telos booth (going on 25 years or more!). Starting with the opening riff from the Who’s “Won’t Get Fooled Again” and then chaos ensuing as everyone relieves the pressure from the past few days in a flurry of air guitar, beach balls, and huge grins as the volume increases over the last eight-and-a-half minutes of the NAB Show.