NAB Show Emphasizes 'Green'



The organizers of the NAB Show are boosting efforts this year to minimize the environmental impact of the very large Las Vegas show. The effort extends to all areas of the event, including voluntary requests to exhibitors and attendees.



Show planners are emphasizing electronic communication to replace direct mailings, and virtual brochures to replace paper items. The conference bags distributed to attendees this year will be made of post-consumer recycled materials.



Other eco-friendly NAB Show initiatives include the launch of a “green” newsroom, and a partnering with Carbonfund.org to provide solutions for speakers, attendees and exhibitors who desire to offset the carbon emissions associated with attending a large conference and exhibition.



The NAB is also encouraging radio and television broadcasters to learn more about eco-friendliness by downloading the guidebook “Going Green: A Broadcasters’ Guide to Acting Locally.” It includes a number of simple suggestions, PSA scripts and on-air incentives that broadcasters can use to promote more efficient use of our planet’s resources.



