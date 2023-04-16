NAB Show: Blackmagic Design Unveils New Products, Software

LAS VEGAS—Blackmagic Design showcased a host of new products and software updates on the first day of the 2023 NAB Show, including the ATEM Television Studio 4K8, updates to DaVinci Resolve and the ATEM 4 M/E Constellation 4K.

“Recently we launched the new ATEM Television Studio HD range, and customers have been very happy with them,” said Grant Petty, Blackmagic Design CEO in announcing the ATEM Television Studio 4K8. “However we’ve also been working on a 4K model. The ATEM Television Studio 4K8 is exciting as it has 10 independent 12G-SDI outputs which can be used for external recording. That’s great for when customers want a high quality solution for multi-cam editing as all outputs are in sync and have matching timecode with full audio mapping.”

The company said that the ATEM Television Studio 4K8 (opens in new tab) would be priced $4,595 when it becomes available in July. The new live production switcher combines all the broadcast features of the ATEM Television Studio HD with additional support for Ultra HD standards up to 2160p60.

Other new products and updates include:

ATEM 4 M/E Constellation 4K (opens in new tab) ($8,995, available in June) – a new Ultra HD model of the ATEM Constellation family with 40 x 12G-SDI standards converted inputs with support for standards up to Ultra HD 2160p60.

DaVinci Resolve 18.5 (opens in new tab) (free update, beta available now) – a major new update which adds new AI tools, over 150 feature upgrades such as Resolve FX relight, speech to text editing, automatic subtitling, AI audio classification, Universal Scene Description file support, new menus on the Cut page that let customers work faster while allowing more time for being creative, and Fusion USD support for faster workflows. Additionally, Content creators can now upload videos directly to TikTok, and a new option for vertical aspect ratio output makes creating content for social media even easier.

Blackmagic Camera 8.1 (opens in new tab) (free update, available now) – an update which adds support for vertical aspect ratio video to Blackmagic Pocket Cinema Cameras, allowing users to create cinematic vertical video for platforms such as TikTok.

Blackmagic URSA Mini Pro 12K OLPF (opens in new tab) ($6,385, available now) – a new model of the world's most advanced digital film camera which adds a high performance optical low pass filter to the 12K Super 35 image sensor. The OLPF reduces artifacts such as moire and aliasing, while preserving the color and critical image detail Blackmagic URSA Mini Pro 12K is renowned for.

URSA Mini Pro 12K Added to Netflix Approved Camera List (opens in new tab) – the camera was recently added to the Netflix Approved Camera List . Officially titled "Cameras and Image Capture: Requirements and Best Practices", the list highlights the capture requirements necessary to be qualified as an approved camera by the streamer, including dynamic range, resolution, codec, workflow compatibility and more.

DeckLink IP ($345, available in June) – a new family of PCIe cards that capture and playback 10-bit uncompressed, broadcast quality video directly into 2110 IP based broadcast systems.

Blackmagic 2110 IP Converter 3x3G (opens in new tab) ($595, available in June) – a new rack mount converter which converts 3G-SDI devices to 2110 IP broadcast systems.