NAB Show, American Society of Cinematographers Partner on Educational Workshops

WASHINGTON, D.C.—NAB Show has announced that it is partnering with the American Society of Cinematographers (ASC) to present educational workshops taught by prominent cinematographers. The two in-person workshops will take place April 24-25 at NAB Show in Las Vegas and will cover cinematic techniques in lighting.

The NAB Show is developing the workshops in coordination with the newly formed Cine Consortium, which was launched in November 2021 in Los Angeles to guide NAB Show and affiliated events in identifying opportunities to serve, educate and unite the cinema, production, post and broader content creation communities. Each five-hour workshop is designed by instructors with expertise and experience in specific areas of film and television production.

"NAB Show has had an ongoing partnership with ASC, and this new alliance signals our renewed commitment to the cinema industry and content creators,” said Chris Brown, NAB executive vice president and managing director, Global Connections and Events. “We look forward to presenting this unique education opportunity to our community in April 2022.”

Stephen Lighthill, ASC, president, American Society of Cinematographers, added that “the Workshop allows our members to teach and share their expertise to a new group of filmmakers while continuing to advance the craft of the cinematographer."

ASC instructors and workshop details will be announced in the coming weeks, the show's organizers said.