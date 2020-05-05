NAB Sharing Mental Health Wellness PSAs

WASHINGTON—The NAB has released a series of new public service announcements focusing on mental health wellness amidst the current coronavirus pandemic that can be used by local TV and radio stations.

The new PSAs direct people to WeAreBroadcasters.com/Hope , which provides mental health resources and tips for practicing wellness.

This is a new addition to NAB’s Coronavirus Response Toolkit , an online resource the organization launched in March meant to assist broadcasters with coverage of COVID-19 outbreak. Part of the toolkit has been PSAs educating people on the dangers of COVID-19, which have aired more than 411,00 times since their launch.

NAB’s new PSAs provide a message emphasizing that it is normal to feel overwhelmed, sad, anxious and afraid, and encourage people to pay attention to their mental health in addition to their physical wellbeing.

PSAs are available in 15- and 30-second spots in both English and Spanish. The TV spots are closed captioned.

“During times of emergency, America’s broadcasters have always provided critical information to keep families and communities safe,” said NAB President and CEO Gordon Smith. “Now, as many Americans struggle emotionally during these trying times, I encourage TV and radio stations to air these public service announcements that connect people with the help they need.”