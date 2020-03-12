NAB Issues TV, Radio PSAs on Coronavirus

WASHINGTON—NAB has created a Coronavirus Response Toolkit to serve as a resource for TV and radio broadcasters to help provide critical information to viewers, listeners and employees, including new public service announcements about preventing coronavirus (COVID-19).

These TV and radio PSAs can be downloaded online and feature scripts in both English and Spanish.

“As America’s ‘first informers,’ local radio and TV broadcasters and our network partners have long been committed to ensuring public health and safety during times of emergency,” said Gordon Smith, NAB president and CEO. “As COVID-19 impacts everyday life, it is important for broadcasters to communicate credible news and information to keep people safe and informed. I encourage all broadcasters to utilize resources in the toolkit to help their local communities during this critical time.”

In addition to the PSAs, the toolkit also provides resources to help local broadcasters prevent and address COVID-19 at their stations, as well as editorial guidelines to help journalists combat misinformation and provide accurate coverage.