NAB Seeks Speakers for 2015 Content and Communications World

WASHINGTON – The National Association of Broadcasters is accepting speaking proposals for the 2015 Content and Communications World featuring SATCON, running from Nov. 11-12 in New York. The CCW focuses on content creation, management and delivery technologies and will features sessions and exhibits, sponsored by SATCON, for companies in the satellite-enabled communications and content delivery industry.

NAB is seeking speakers who can offer insight into media and entertainment technology, content creation, distribution, media advertising, consumption and new business models for sectors such as film, retail, religious institutions, military, government, education and live events.

The deadline to submit speaker proposals is June 19. Instructions on how to submit speaker proposals, as well as additional information on the CCW, can be found here.

The 2015 CCW will take place at the Jarvis Convention Center in New York City.