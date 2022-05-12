NAB Now Accepting Applications for Technology Apprenticeship Program

WASHINGTON, D.C.—The NAB Leadership Foundation (NABLF) has announced that it is now accepting applications for the 2023 Technology Apprenticeship Program (TAP).

Applications for the program, which is designed to train, inform and recruit a diverse workforce that meets the technology and engineering needs of the broadcast community, will be open through June 15.

The hybrid six-month technical training fellowship provides participants with exposure, skills and connections to build a successful career in broadcasting. Through monthly virtual learning sessions, students gain valuable skills in NextGen TV, radio broadcasting, networking and IT fundamentals, and cloud and infrastructure systems.

Graduates of the program receive membership and Certified Broadcast Technologist (CBT) certification from the Society of Broadcast Engineers, along with AWS Cloud Practitioner training and certification.

The program concludes with participants attending NAB Show. NABLF recently announced the graduation of the 2022 TAP Class at the 2022 NAB Show, held April 23 to 27 in Las Vegas.

"These talented students are ready to join the broadcasting industry and fill the need for a more technical workforce,” said NAB Foundation president Michelle Duke. “The industry is rapidly changing, and this group is ready to support technical teams within the broadcast industry. We look forward to watching their careers grow."

The 2022 TAP graduates were:

Ahmed Abdelgalil, Villanova University

Alex Abiola, Bowie State University

Sulaiman Bastien, Howard University

Solie Bates, Bates Technical College

Katelyn Daugherty, Kent State University

Jose Holguin, Hillsborough Community College

Lucretia Lee, Merit America

Nicole Lun Lopez, NY City College of Technology

Samantha Martirez, California Baptist University

Ranye Mclendon, Morgan State University

Mikaela Mosley, Howard University

Stephane Nguemengne Sipa, University of the District Of Columbia

Monica Pena, University of Houston

Syed Rizvi, DePaul University

The 2022 program sponsors included: Amazon Web Services (AWS), IEEE Broadcast Technology Society, Grabyo, iIHeartMedia, Imagine Communications, Nielsen, Sinclair Broadcast Group and TVNewsCheck.