NAB Now Accepting Applications for Technology Apprenticeship Program
The NAB Leadership Foundation will be accepting applications through June 15 for the technical training fellowship program
WASHINGTON, D.C.—The NAB Leadership Foundation (NABLF) has announced that it is now accepting applications for the 2023 Technology Apprenticeship Program (TAP).
Applications for the program, which is designed to train, inform and recruit a diverse workforce that meets the technology and engineering needs of the broadcast community, will be open through June 15.
The hybrid six-month technical training fellowship provides participants with exposure, skills and connections to build a successful career in broadcasting. Through monthly virtual learning sessions, students gain valuable skills in NextGen TV, radio broadcasting, networking and IT fundamentals, and cloud and infrastructure systems.
Graduates of the program receive membership and Certified Broadcast Technologist (CBT) certification from the Society of Broadcast Engineers, along with AWS Cloud Practitioner training and certification.
The program concludes with participants attending NAB Show. NABLF recently announced the graduation of the 2022 TAP Class at the 2022 NAB Show, held April 23 to 27 in Las Vegas.
"These talented students are ready to join the broadcasting industry and fill the need for a more technical workforce,” said NAB Foundation president Michelle Duke. “The industry is rapidly changing, and this group is ready to support technical teams within the broadcast industry. We look forward to watching their careers grow."
The 2022 TAP graduates were:
- Ahmed Abdelgalil, Villanova University
- Alex Abiola, Bowie State University
- Sulaiman Bastien, Howard University
- Solie Bates, Bates Technical College
- Katelyn Daugherty, Kent State University
- Jose Holguin, Hillsborough Community College
- Lucretia Lee, Merit America
- Nicole Lun Lopez, NY City College of Technology
- Samantha Martirez, California Baptist University
- Ranye Mclendon, Morgan State University
- Mikaela Mosley, Howard University
- Stephane Nguemengne Sipa, University of the District Of Columbia
- Monica Pena, University of Houston
- Syed Rizvi, DePaul University
The 2022 program sponsors included: Amazon Web Services (AWS), IEEE Broadcast Technology Society, Grabyo, iIHeartMedia, Imagine Communications, Nielsen, Sinclair Broadcast Group and TVNewsCheck.
For more information about the NAB Leadership Foundation or the TAP program, please visit nab foundation.org.
