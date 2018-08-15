NAB Launches Third Annual PILOT Innovation Challenge

WASHINGTON—NAB tech innovation initiative PILOT has begun accepting submissions for its third annual PILOT Innovation Challenge, which recognizes creative ideas leveraging technological advancements in the production, distribution and display of content. Winners receive support for development of their ideas.

“The PILOT Innovation Challenge continues to foster ideas that accelerate local news innovation in the digital age,” said PILOT Executive Director John Clark. “We look forward to again providing an opportunity to not only drive industry innovation but also connect consumers with broadcast media in new ways.”

The challenge question for this year’s competition is: “What is an innovative way broadcasters and other local media could serve communities?”

Original ideas must be submitted to the special Pilot webpage set up for the challenge by Oct. 19. Information and judging criteria are available online as well.

A panel of experts from the broadcast, venture capital, media and tech industries will serve as judges. By the end of November, 12 semifinalists will be selected. A smaller panel of judges will select the top six finalists. Winners will be chosen by participants at the NAB Futures conference, Jan. 27-29, 2019, in Seattle.

The top cash prize is $30,000; second place is $25,000; third $20,000. The remaining finalists will receive $15,000 each. The cash prizes are supported in part from a Knight Foundation grant.

Besides cash prizes, the winners will receive mentorship, access to key broadcast executives and exposure at industry gatherings, such as the 2019 NAB Show in Las Vegas, April 6-11.