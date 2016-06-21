NAB Launches Pilot Innovation Challenge

WASHINGTON—The National Association of Broadcasters is calling on innovators to take part in its first Pilot Innovator Challenge, which is run through its Pilot program and is now accepting applications. The contest will seek to recognize creative ideas that utilize new technology for the production, distribution and display of content.

The contest’s challenge question this year is “How can local television and radio broadcasters engage their communities with next generation content on any device, whether big, small or moving?”

Applicants will be required to submit a title, descriptions of their proposal concept, illustration and a business case explaining the concept’s viability. The submission will be judged based on its creativity, value proposition for both broadcasters and consumers, and its viability.

The panel of judges will be made up of broadcast, venture capital, media and technology professionals. They will select 10 semi-finalists in late September. A smaller panel will determine the winners. First place will receive $20,000 for prototyping the winning concept; second place will receive $15,000 and third place $10,000. All three winners will receive expert guidance, access to broadcast executives and exposure at industry events, including the NAB Show and NAB Show New York, per NAB.

The deadline for submission is set for Sept. 23. For information on how to submit, click here.