NAB Launches 2012 Show With a Call for Speakers



WASHINGTON: It’s that time already--to start planning for next April’s National Association of Broadcasters show. The NAB issued a call for participants today.



“Tools to accomplish this include an all-industry Call for Speakers, a LinkedIn speaker alumni community, and a Program Advisory Group,” the NAB said.



All interested professionals are encouraged to submit presentation or session proposals for the 2012 event, scheduled for April 14-19 in Las Vegas. Entry deadline is Oct. 21, 2011. Submissions must be relevant to the creation and distribution of media and filmed entertainment content, or address emerging trends and their impact on the media business.



Emphasis areas for the 2012 NAB Show program include: Broadcast engineering, broadcast management and strategy, content creation and commerce and military/government applications. As always, the NAB Show educational program will focus heavily on technology. Event organizers will consider proposals on new media for multiple platforms, new business models, and the impact of new technologies and marketplace realities on existing businesses and creative processes. Submission contact information and additional information on topics considered for proposals is available at the NAB Show website.



In addition to the 2012 Call for Speakers, the NAB Show has launched a Speaker Alumni Group through LinkedIn, designed to provide media and entertainment professionals who have contributed to the NAB Show in the past an opportunity to engage with show organizers and each other throughout the year. To request membership in the group, visit LinkedIn and search “NAB Show Speaker Alumni.”



The NAB Show is also forming a Program Advisory Group, comprising industry leaders and subject matter experts, who will provide feedback on overall conference design and suggest new areas of programming to address the evolving media and entertainment landscape. Nominations for this group may be sent to NAB Show staff via email to DBrasse@nab.org.



-- Television Broadcast



