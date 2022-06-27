NAB Backs Cannabis Ads on Broadcast TV
By George Winslow published
The FY 2023 Financial Services and General Government appropriations bill would prevent the FCC from taking action against broadcasters running cannabis ads
WASHINGTON, D.C.—The National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) has applauded the House Appropriations Committee for advancing the FY 2023 Financial Services and General Government appropriations bill.
The bill included language that would prevent the FCC from taking administrative action against broadcasters that accept cannabis advertisements consistent with the law of the state or jurisdiction in which the station is licensed, the NAB said.
"We are pleased to see that this bipartisan language has advanced in the House today,” said NAB spokesman Alex Siciliano in a statement emailed to reporters. “As the vast majority of states have legalized cannabis in some form, today marks a long overdue step toward finally allowing broadcasters to receive equal treatment regarding cannabis advertising that other forms of media have had for years. While we welcome today's progress, local broadcasters will continue to work with all policymakers towards a broader resolution of this competitive disparity and in support of our unique service to local communities."
George Winslow is the senior content producer for TV Tech. He has written about the television, media and technology industries for nearly 30 years for such publications as Broadcasting & Cable, Multichannel News and TV Tech. Over the years, he has edited a number of magazines, including Multichannel News International and World Screen, and moderated panels at such major industry events as NAB and MIP TV. He has published two books and dozens of encyclopedia articles on such subjects as the media, New York City history and economics.
Future US's leading brands bring the most important, up-to-date information right to your inbox
Thank you for signing up to TV Tech. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.