NAB Backs Cannabis Ads on Broadcast TV

WASHINGTON, D.C.—The National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) has applauded the House Appropriations Committee for advancing the FY 2023 Financial Services and General Government appropriations bill.

The bill included language that would prevent the FCC from taking administrative action against broadcasters that accept cannabis advertisements consistent with the law of the state or jurisdiction in which the station is licensed, the NAB said.

"We are pleased to see that this bipartisan language has advanced in the House today,” said NAB spokesman Alex Siciliano in a statement emailed to reporters. “As the vast majority of states have legalized cannabis in some form, today marks a long overdue step toward finally allowing broadcasters to receive equal treatment regarding cannabis advertising that other forms of media have had for years. While we welcome today's progress, local broadcasters will continue to work with all policymakers towards a broader resolution of this competitive disparity and in support of our unique service to local communities."