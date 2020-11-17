NAB Asks SCOTUS to Reinstate FCC Order on Media Ownership

WASHINGTON—NAB filed a brief with the U.S. Supreme Court Nov. 16 arguing the Third Circuit Court of Appeals has overstepped its authority in invalidating an FCC order modernizing local media ownership rules.

The association asked the high court to reinstate the order and end the Third Circuit’s assertion of authority over FCC media ownership rulemaking.

The modernization of ownership rules eliminates the ban on owning a print newspaper and any radio or TV station in the same market, ends restrictions on owning radio and TV stations in the same market, revises limits on ownership of stations in the same market, reverses a decision on joint sale of advertising time by two TV stations in the same market and reforms the FCC’s approach to embedded markets.