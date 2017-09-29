NAB Asks FCC to Open Its Repack Wallet Wider
WASHINGTON—The National Association of Broadcasters would like the FCC to write a check for as much as $1.75 billion post-incentive auction repack funding for broadcasters. The FCC set an initial cap of $1 billion in the spring, with a hold on $750 million. The NAB said there is no reason to withhold that much money, and that a reserve of $175 million should suffice. The FCC is expected to start authorizing payments for broadcaster expenses soon.
Read the complete story on TVT’s sister publication B&C.
For more information on the repack, visit TV Technology's repack silo.
