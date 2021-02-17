NAB Appoints Alexander, York to NAB TV Board of Directors

WASHINGTON—RaMona Alexander and Dan York were appointed to the NAB Television Board of Directors. The appointments were made by NAB Television Board Chair Emily Barr.

Alexander serves as vice president and general manager for WDBD, a local Fox affiliate in her hometown of Jackson, Miss., owned by American Spirit Media. She is also part of the management team that oversees WLOO, the local MyNet affiliate through a joint sales agreement with Tougaloo College. Additionally, Alexander is responsible for Program Acquisitions at American Spirit Media.

Before joining WDBD, Alexander worked as a corporate broadcast trainer for Gray Media’s owned-and-operated TV stations and in executive sales positions for broadcasters such as Fox Television Stations O&O and Local TV LLC. She began her career at WJTV-12, in Jackson, Miss.

Dan York (Image credit: NAB)

York joined Cox Media Group in spring 2020 as president and CEO and is responsible for managing the company’s TV, radio, digital and national advertising platforms and overseeing CMG’s long-term strategic priorities.

Previously, York helped build AT&T and DIRECTV’s video business over 15 years, serving most recently as chief content officer and senior executive vice president, and previously as president, Content and Advertising Sales.

Rob Babin senior vice president, head of radio for Cox Media Group, was appointed to the Radio board.