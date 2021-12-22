NAB Announces Plans for NAB Show New York in 2022
By George Winslow published
It will return to the Javits Center in NYC Oct. 19-20, 2022
NEW YORK—The National Association of Broadcasters has announced that the NAB Show New York will return to New York City at the Javits Center on Oct. 19-20.
Produced by the NAB, the NAB Show New York is designed to be a more intimate opportunity for the broadcast, media and entertainment industry to present and discover product updates, new applications and workflow efficiencies to deliver superior audio and video experiences.
Additional details, including registration, will be available in the coming months, the NAB said.
More information is available at NABShowNY.com.
Future US's leading brands bring the most important, up-to-date information right to your inbox
Thank you for signing up to TV Tech. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.