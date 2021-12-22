Trending

NAB Announces Plans for NAB Show New York in 2022

It will return to the Javits Center in NYC Oct. 19-20, 2022

(Image credit: NAB)

NEW YORK—The National Association of Broadcasters has announced that the NAB Show New York will return to New York City at the Javits Center on Oct. 19-20.

Produced by the NAB, the NAB Show New York is designed to be a more intimate opportunity for the broadcast, media and entertainment industry to present and discover product updates, new applications and workflow efficiencies to deliver superior audio and video experiences.

Additional details, including registration, will be available in the coming months, the NAB said. 

More information is available at NABShowNY.com.