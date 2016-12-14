NAB Announces Innovation Challenges for Local Broadcast News

WASHINGTON—Over the next two years, the National Association of Broadcasters will conduct two innovation challenges that will focus on uncovering broadcast news projects that serve the needs of local communities, the organization announced in a press release. These new challenges will be part of the Pilot initiative and will receive $200,000 in support from the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation.

A 2016 Pew Research Center poll indicated that while adults primarily get their news from broadcasters, young adults are moving to alternative platforms, like online. To remedy this, these upcoming innovation challenges will be looking for innovative ideas to adapt and meet the information needs of local communities.

The official call for entry for the 2017 Pilot Innovation Challenge will take place at the 2017 NAB Show. Entries will be accepted through summer 2017. Judges, which will include local broadcasters, academics, venture capitalists, entrepreneurs and other media-related areas, will be tasked with evaluating the projects. Winners are expected to be named in fall 2017.

NAB is expecting to use these challenges to build a network of broadcast news innovators and will provide guidance, support and industry exposure to winners as they build and test prototypes.

“Local broadcasters server their communities in a variety of ways, and the landscape continues to evolve,” said John Clark, Pilot executive director. “Our goal is to inspire and support new ideas for local broadcasters to serve those communities.”