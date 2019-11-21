NAB Adds Broadcast Essentials to Education Resources

WASHINGTON—The National Association of Broadcasters has added a “resource designed to equip new employees with information they need to succeed in their new roles,” according to NAB Executive Vice President of Industry Affairs Steve Newberry.

This new online educational program, dubbed “Broadcast Essentials,” is intended to help broadcast stations and new employees of both radio and TV stations. NAB members can access the content for free, and nonmembers can purchase each suite for $499 per station or cluster.

The first course is entitled “Radio Employee Onboarding Suite” features six videos that address:

Radio station licenses and content delivery methods

A typical station’s organizational chart

Content and revenue streams

How commercials are created, scheduled and aired

Radio’s role in the local community and economy

More courses are slated for the coming months.