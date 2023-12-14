NAB Accepting Submissions for 2024 PILOT Innovation Challenge

WASHINGTON—PILOT, NAB's innovation initiative, is now accepting submissions for the 2024 PILOT Innovation Challenge through Jan. 19. The program provides mentorship and promotion for winning proposals, along with an opportunity to exhibit at NAB Show in Las Vegas, April 13-17, 2024.

The Innovation Challenge focuses on startups and growing companies looking to help broadcasters rise to some of the key challenges and seize opportunities they are likely to face over the next few years. A successful company will have a prototype or early-stage product to demonstrate at the 2024 NAB Show. This annual opportunity highlights innovations that will help broadcast media address challenges in an increasingly competitive and dynamic marketplace, NAB says.

Submissions should align with the three focus areas of the NAB Show:

Create: Focused on content creation from pre-production to post, including the latest tools and advanced workflow solutions to elevate storytelling.

Focused on reach and ROI, including next-generation technologies creating new revenue streams and fueling the content economy. Connect: Focused on content distribution and delivery, from cloud computing to new media infrastructure.

“The Challenge provides a unique opportunity for innovators to bring fresh ideas to the table that solve problems facing broadcasters and the broadcast community.” said PILOT Executive Director John Clark. “We are looking forward to seeing all of the new technologies and innovation in this year’s submissions and we are excited to spotlight the up-and-coming companies and startups that present them.”

Individuals, teams, companies, academic institutions and nonprofit organizations are eligible to apply subject to the official rules of participation. Participants can review the judging criteria on the PILOT website.

Winners will be selected to receive relevant mentorship, feedback, networking with broadcasters and a trip to the 2024 NAB Show. They will be provided exhibit space on the NAB Show floor to demonstrate their prototype to potential customers, investors and partners.

The deadline to apply is January 19, 2024.

The list of past Innovation Challenge winners can be found here.