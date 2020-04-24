NAB 4K 4Charity Fun Run Going Virtual

PORTLAND, Ore.—The 4K 4Charity Fun Run isn’t breaking with tradition just because there wasn’t an NAB Show this week, but it is adapting to the current situation as a result of the pandemic. Organizers for the annual run/walk have announced that it will now take place virtually, with registration and donations now open.

To take part in the event, users can register online where they select either a 4K (2.49 miles) or 8K (4.97 miles) distance, plot a course and print out a race bib. They can then complete the route at their own pace, either in a single day or over several within the event registration and donation windows. A finisher’s packet will be sent to all registrants at the conclusion of the event period.

There are multiple organizations that will receive support from the donations for this event, including UNICEF and the National Center for Women & Information Technology (NCWIT), which aims to build a more equitable industry by teaching programming to K-12 girls, as well as inspiring Latinas to pursue careers in tech. Funds will also be raised to help those impacted by COVID-19.

“Though current events are keeping us physically apart, this virtual approach provides a positive way to bring our industry together on behalf of a great cause,” said Adam Schmidt , executive vice president, sales, marketing and professional services for Planar systems, one of the event’s sponsors.