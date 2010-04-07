NAB: 3ality Digital to demo S3D at several Booths



Just in case you happened to miss any mention of 3DTV leading up to the NAB Show next week in Las Vegas, fear not — you'll be virtually surrounded by the emerging technology almost anywhere you look.



S3D technology from 3ality Digital LLC will be demo-ed at many exhibitors' booths throughout the LVCC. 3ality digital has had a busy year since last year's show, putting its S3D wares on display in a variety of venues, most recently the S3D telecast of an NHL game between the New York Rangers and New York Islanders at Madison Square Garden in Manhattan in late March.



3ality Digital's presence at NAB will be seen at about a dozen major vendors' booths and outdoor sectors, including: Sony (C11001). At Sony, 3ality Digital plans to equip a standard HD OB truck (courtesy of All Mobile Video) to demonstrate how easy it is to transition from 2D to S3D, according to 3ality.



The truck will feature live S3D image-capture using a pair of 3ality Digital's TS-2 Studio beam-splitter rigs, fitted with Sony cameras, and paired with a shooting set. Show attendees will receive hands-on opportunities to operate various S3D camera platforms.



Other exhibitors will provide similar scenarios using 3ality's beam-splitter rigs, albeit featuring their own cameras, fluid heads, or other accessories, including:



• Panasonic (C3712)

• Ikegami (C5108)

• Grass Valley Group (SL106)

• Bexel (C6419)

• Vitec Group (C6025)

• NagraVision (SU4912) – demonstrating its next-gen EPG

• EVS (C9508) — demonstrating its instant replay systems

• 3ality Digital (SL4514F and 3D Pavilion)



Exhibits open Monday morning, April 12, at 9 a.m.



