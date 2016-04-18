NAB 2016: Tico Alliance Grows, Goes Live on Show Floor

LAS VEGAS—Tico is on the floor. Supporters of the compression technology will be demonstrating deployments across multiple applications, including UHD/4K over single 3G-SDI, SMPTE 2022-6 or VSF TR03. Tico-enabled products are demonstrated at several booths, including Imagine Communications, Grass Valley, Panasonic, Deltacast, Bluefish444 and others.



This year's NAB Show represents the first publically available joint demonstrations between equipment manufacturers. The interoperability is enabled by the use of the SMPTE RDD35. Panasonic, a new member of the Alliance, is showing a multi-vendor interop demo over 10GbE IP network at booth C3607. The demo is showing 4K/60p video over IP with Tico and RDD35 implementation amongst three different equipment manufacturers, including Canon.



Tico enables 4K live production by transmitting lightly compressed ultra-high definition 4K/60P video over a single 3G-SDI link. It also optimizes the transmission of UHDTV using a single 10GbE interface to carry up to 3 UHDTV 4K streams. The compression is said to ensure a visually lossless quality with only a few lines of latency, robust enough to handle multiple coding generation, and has a small FPGA footprint so that firmware can be upgraded to support 4K in existing or new IP or SDI infrastructures. The technology was developed by Belgiam-based intoPix.



Current members have collaborated to create a full set of open specifications that will be disclosed in the SMPTE RDD35, specifying TICO compression, its mapping on SDI, SMPTE2022-6 and RTP payload. The specification suits the industry roadmap converging on SMPTE 2022-6, VSF TR03 and TR-04 for the transition to IP.



Tico is supported by the Tico Alliance of vendors. Blackmagic Design, B&M Modern Media, Bluefish444, Cobalt Digital, Ikegami, Leader, Net Insight, Panasonic, Pesa, Telestream and Village Island have joined the alliance in the last few weeks.