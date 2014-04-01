NAB 2014: Editing

Autodesk Flame

LAS VEGAS—Like all roads leading to Rome, every technology path on display at the 2014 NAB Show eventually ends up in editing and post production. Fortunately, the Centurions empowering the process are giving us new and innovative tools to handle the challenges.



ADOBE will be presenting the latest updates to their Creative Cloud concept, including Premiere Pro, After Effects, SpeedGrade, Prelude, Story Plus and Media Encoder. In the past year alone, Adobe has released hundreds of feature updates to its tools including expanded support for native formats such as 4K and RAW.

AJA VIDEO will demo a range of products for improving camera-to-editorial workflows from SD to HD to UHD and full 4K. These include the Ki Pro family of file-based recorders, the Io line of portable video and audio I/O systems, and the KONA series of video capture cards, mini-converters and routers. New this year will be Thunderbolt 2 connectivity on the Io 4K video and audio I/O device, the Ki Pro Quad portable recorder for HD/2K/4K/UHD workflows and AJA’s Corvid Ultra and TruZoom for real-time scaling of 16:9 regions of interest to HD from 4K source.

Editshare’s Lightworks v11.5 AUTODESK will introduce the latest versions of their creative finishing, 3D animation and professional video applications: Flame Premium, Maya, 3ds Max and Smoke.

AVID will highlight the latest developments in its Avid Everywhere collaboration platform.

EDITSHARE will show v11.5 of its Lightworks NLE software running on Linux, with the possibility of another OS coming shortly. We’ll also see a new version of EditShare’s media asset management system, Flow 3, featuring web-based remote access via AirFlow and time-saving templates from Flow Automation. And we’ll get a look at v7 of their latest shared storage offering, EditShare.

GRASS VALLEY will focus on v7 of its Edius multiformat editing software, which can already handle UHD/4K and 8K content. Grass Valley’s new editing tools will include remote production capabilities. Their GV Stratus media production tool can now work on thin wireless connections such as 3G and 4G mobile systems to launch their Edius NLE on a laptop.

Grass Valley Edius 7

MATROX is spotlighting Mojito 4K, a quad 3G-SDI, 4K video card for use with Adobe Creative Cloud video editing tools on Windows platforms. It enables monitoring and output of video footage at resolutions up to 4096 x 2160 and at frame rates up to 60 fps (4Kp60). In addition, Matrox Mojito 4K’s 10-bit H.264 intraframe codec renders Premier Pro CC timelines at resolutions beyond HD for 2K, QFHD and 4K workflows.

ROHDE & SCHWARZ will demonstrate its Clipster Digital Intermediate Workstation with significant new capabilities, including High-Frame Rate DCP workflow with Dolby Atmos, DCP and AS-02 mastering up to 4K resolution (3D and HFR) and RAW processing up to 4K, including Sony F55 and F5.

SNAPSTREAM Version 6.2 facilitates streamlined search clip and repurposing of TV content with the company’s One- Step Clip-and-Share for cloud collaboration, custom media tags, and efficient innovative workflows including taking action on a clip directly from the webplayer and playlists based on an administrator’s permissions.

SONY CREATIVE SOFTWARE is offering its Vegas Pro 13 which features new workflows for faster editing, easier archiving and friendlier cloud collaboration. Sony Creative Software will also demonstrate their latest versions of Sound Forge Pro Mac 2 and SpectraLayers Pro 2.1 which can now seamlessly provide the best of waveform and spectral editing. Make sure you also see this new version of DoStudio 4.0 producing High Fidelity Pure Audio (HFPA) Blu-ray discs.



GRAPHICS

These days viewers expect eye-catching graphics to enhance the content of video communications, and what was once a peripheral technology has become integral to digital content creation at the 2014 NAB Show.

AJT SYSTEMS is spotlighting its second generation of LiveBook GFX. The product includes new broadcast templates and a redesigned GUI. LiveBook GFX’s score bug uses full-motion animations for transitioning on and off air, showing messages

ChyronHego PowerClips and sponsor changes. Now LiveBook GFX will be seen supporting a preview channel and broadcast monitoring. Included is AJT’s portable Camino editor producing sophisticated on-air looks.

BORISFX will unveil a new release of their visual effects package, Boris Continuum Complete 9 for NLE and compositing platforms on Windows and Mac OS. All Boris Continuum Complete effects and presets can now be viewed in the new FX Browser window which is integrated in every one of the more than 30 new BCC filters and transitions.

BRAINSTORM will present a new Virtual Set product which introduces a technology that combines all the best from both trackless and tracking technology. This will be the first product from Brainstorm featuring a newly developed virtual tracking technology providing additional possibilities for any kind of virtual set environment.

CHYRONHEGO, the leading source of broadcast character generators in North America, will show off PowerClips, their latest production clip server for playback of news bumpers, station promos and coming ups. Its key features include external automation control via VDCP protocol, the ability to play multiple layers on a single channel, and playback of clip formats supported by Apple’s Final Cut Pro, Adobe’s Creative Suite and Avid’s Media Composer. Also set to debut is HeliPaint, ChyronHego’s in-the-air telestration solution as well as the company’s all-new Virtual 1st solution for football.

IMAGINEER will give us a technology preview of the next release of its Academy Award-winning planar tracking and VFX system, mocha Pro and mocha AE. We’ll also see TrackX Powered by mocha which lets editors track and replace objects within a video clip, such as an image on a cell phone, TV screen or sign.

MOTIONELEMENTS will present to booth visitors their online marketplace for Asia-inspired stock animation and Adobe After Effects and Apple Motion templates. They will also showcase MotionElements’ growing library of HD and 4K content from artists around the world.

Ross Xpression Prime Go!

ORAD will show off v3.3 of its MVP graphics platform, now with Run by Run (RBR) where only the desired player continues to move while the others in the frame are frozen in place. Also available with MVP 3.3 is the new and improved iFly enhancement with smooth camera movements and fast clip creation, allowing object tracking arrows and players’ highlights while virtually flying from one camera to another.

PIXEL POWER’s exhibit theme will center around advanced automation and productivity enhancing interfaces, with the spotlight turned full on Pixel Factory, the company’s new server-based implementation of Pixel Power’s graphics engine, and Pixel OnDemand, that give media companies the flexibility to pay for just the rendering time they actually need. We’ll also see the latest in Gallium, Pixel Power’s scalable scheduling, asset management and automation system.

ROSS VIDEO will feature its XPression 3D HD CG and motion graphics system, which now includes XPression Tick-it ticker and Brand-it branding, XPression Prime GO! laptop system, XPression Template Builder, XPression Touchscreen and Telestration freehand control and drawing.

VIZRT will tout its Viz Engine which renders animated 2D and 3D scenes in real time, producing high-end animations in SD, HD and 4K. The company will also showcase Viz Virtual Studio which offers an intuitive interface to allow producers to create complex 2D and 3D virtual sets.