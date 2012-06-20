Myers ProTrack TV to anchor Centralcast hub for PBS in upstate New York

Myers Information Systems has affirmed its role in the groundbreaking consolidation of broadcast operations being built at the new WCNY-TV/FM broadcast and education facility in Syracuse, New York.

Scheduled to launch in October, the facility will assume master control responsibility for the primary and secondary content channels for all nine New York State PBS call-letter stations, New Jersey Public Television (NJTV), plus a specialty programming service, for a total of 35 on-air streams.

Operating as Centralcast LLC, the PBS facility is expected to save some $25 million over 10 years in reduced equipment, operating and maintenance costs. In addition to WCNY, the centralcast playout facility will manage content for WMHT, WNED, WCFE, WPBS, WSKG, WXXI, and WNET which programs WLIW, NJTV (New Jersey Public Television) and V-Me, PBS children's programming in Spanish. The Myers team will install a version of ProTrack TV at the central operations facility to centralize content acquisition and data management, facilitate content exchange among stations, capture content revisions, and track media locations across both central and local storage devices.

The Myers software will be fully integrated with an end-to-end content management and play-to-air automation solution being supplied by Evertz Microsystems.