Myers Installs 50th ProTrack MAM at KOCE-TV

NORTHAMPTON, MASS.: Myers Information Systems announced the commissioning of its 50th ProTrack TV media asset management module at KOCE-TV in Los Angeles.



“Myers... saves us money and maintenance time, plus it integrates well within our highly automated master control infrastructure,” said director of engineering and technology, Gordon Smith. “... it plays well with our Avid Automation, plus it costs us just a third of the previous system’s license and support fees.”



The platform provides real-time insight to scheduling, noting whether content is in-house, within rights to be aired, and compliant with predefined business rules; it helps clear the on-air server with purge orders after confirming a copy is securely in archive.

