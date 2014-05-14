Myers Announces New ProWeb Release

NORTHAMPTON, MASS.—Myers announced a major product upgrade to its ProWeb solution. ProWeb 4.0 is a schedule plug-in that is embedded directly into an existing website to display real time broadcast schedules and program information as they are generated within the ProTrack scheduling environment.



At the core of this new upgrade is a complete redesign of the entire solution. The redesign incorporates a responsive Web architecture that optimizes interactive features and usability at any screen size; which ensures schedules can be properly displayed on smartphones, tablets, and PCs. Along with newly stylized elements to accommodate keyboard, mouse and touch interactions, ProWeb 4.0 allows media facilities to embed Google Analytics into the solution to track and measure viewer engagement. Additionally, social media links are more prominently displayed and it now features visual grid offsets to accommodate programs that start before or after the half hour.



ProWeb is currently used at over 40 independent media facilities to manage their online multichannel schedule environments.