Mundo Hispano Digital Launches MundoNow Connect

ATLANTA—Mundo Hispano Digital has launched a new advertising product, MundoNow Connect, that is designed to help advertisers reach Hispanic audiences on connected TVs.

As it becomes increasingly difficult for marketers to target digital audiences using cookies, Mundo Hispano Digital is positioning MundoNow Connect as a significant milestone in its mission to deliver more immersive advertising experiences to brands, by offering first-party audience data to effectively reach their desired demographics.

MundoNow Connect leverages its technology and MundoNow's rich Hispanic first-party data to match those on MundoNow's digital platform to CTV platforms, creating the foundational audience which powers MundoNow Connect, the company said.

"MundoNow Connect provides reach and scale for brands seeking CTV inventory against content that Latinos actually watch, rather than unwatched content with inaccurate targeting," said Rene Alegria, president and CEO of MundoNow. "Access to accurate, proprietary first-party audience data, and smart leveraging of new adtech will win today's CTV race, every time. MundoNow Connect paves the way for brands to target Hispanics, specifically bilingual and bicultural Latinos, at scale and unlike ever before."