MultiDyne Transceiver Now Compatible with Red Systems

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y.—MultiDyne has announced that its SilverBack 4K5 transceiver is now available and fully compatible with Red Digital Cinema’s Red Epic camera and Redcast module. The combination will offer support to a variety of live and studio production applications.

Red Epic with SilverBack 4K5

The Red Epic camera comes equipped with the Red 6K Dragon sensor, which capture more than 9x the pixels than traditional HD, according to the company. To accommodate this higher resolution, the SilverBack 4K5 provides power and five 3 Gb/s HD/SDI signal paths between the Epic camera and the base station.

This combination provides a flexible design with all the necessary communications, camera control, tally, data and other functions of a camera system. It can also interchange Red cameras with the same SilverBack transceiver, enabling signals to travel long distances over a SMPTE fiber cabling infrastructure.

The SilverBack 4K5 base station is a standard 1RU enclosure with LED status indicators for each signal, as well as a color LCD screen that displays system status and general health.