MultiDyne offers hybrid optical router with copper and fiber I/O

MultiDyne, a provider of fiber-optic video and audio transport as well as routing solutions, has developed a new optical matrix router that supports copper signals and fiber-optic multimode and single-mode fiber feeds in the same frame. Users also have the ability to crossconvert between optical or copper simultaneously.

The new EOS-5000 features a front-panel programmable LCD display with setup menu and diagnostics along with automatic failover, redundant controllers. It supports data rates from 10Mb/s up to 10Gb/s. This will include 3Gb/s HD-SDI video and all standard SDI video formats in the copper and optical domain. The EOS-5000 is available from 36 x 36 up to 144 x 144 in one chassis. By proving copper inputs and outputs a local monitor can receive a copper input directly from the router. The optical output will no longer require a conversion from optical to copper. This is done within the EOS-5000 saving money and space.

The optical interface can be configured in a variety of ways (on a per port basis) so that each blade can provide the signal capacity required for each project. SFP transceivers for Fibre Channel (HSSDC-2), 3G SDI and Gigabit Ethernet (RJ45), multimode or single-mode fiber-optic SFP/SFP and transceivers are also available. The EOS-5000 includes hot-swappable power supplies, controllers and transceivers.

