MTI Film Adds Nucoda Film Masters



MTI Film, a Los Angeles-based a provider of software applications for film and video image correction, has acquired two Digital Vision Nucoda Film Master premium digital intermediate color grading and finishing systems. The Film Masters have been installed at MTI’s new Sycamore Street facility in Hollywood and are being used in connection with the company’s post-production and restoration work.



“The Film Master is a powerful tool that has been successfully at work in our Sycamore facility,” said Larry Chernoff, CEO of MTI Film. “MTI chose Nucoda because we believe that we have a partner in Digital Vision. We are a progressive company innovating in the television post- production and film restoration spaces, and we’ve sought out like-minded companies. Throughout the process, Digital Vision has remained creative and enthusiastic in their support as we set off on new areas of development.”



Digital Vision is a provider of a range of products of tapeless and nonlinear grading for high-definition broadcasting work and 2K/4K digital intermediate productions. The company is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden and has subsidiary operations in Los Angeles, London, and Hong Kong.



