Mt. Wilson's Poole Towers Sold

LOS ANGELES— The sale of the Poole Tower Complex on Mt. Wilson to InSite Towers Development, LLC, has closed, according to the deal broker, Media Services Group.



Rising almost 6,000 feet above sea level, the Poole Tower Complex was first developed in the 1950’s by the late Los Angeles broadcaster John H. Poole. Poole was granted the first commercial UHF television construction permit in Los Angeles for KBIK Channel 22 in 1951. In 1953, the station moved to Mt. Wilson and changed call letters to KBIC-TV. In 1959, the complex became home to Poole-owned KBIG-FM.



Among the current Los Angeles stations at the Poole Tower Complex today are iHeartMedia’s KBIG-FM and KYSR-FM, MundoFOX 22 KWHY-TV and KXOS-93.9 FM.



Bob Heymann of the Chicago office of Media Services Group served as the exclusive broker representing Poole Properties, Inc.



A four-tower complex that is part of RF-heavy Mt. Wilson, 6,000 feet above Los Angeles, is for sale.



After more than 60 years, the family of broadcasting pioneer John H. Poole is selling a tower site he built from the ground up, way back in 1953, atop California’s iconic Mount Wilson.