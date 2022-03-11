MSNBC to Launch a Streaming Hub on Peacock

NEW YORK—MSNBC has announced plans to significantly expand its streaming content on Peacock with plans to launch a dedicated Hub for premium subscribers that will include much of its lineup as well as originals and specials.

The new dedicated hub, which is scheduled to bow in early spring 2022, on Peacock will provide select programming to Premium subscribers.

“We are reimagining the MSNBC experience by adding the core of our perspective programming to Peacock and reaching audiences wherever they are and however they choose to consume content,” said MSNBC president Rashida Jones. “As MSNBC has the most loyal viewers on cable news, our streaming expansion will further strengthen our portfolio 24 hours a day, seven days a week on all platforms.”

In early spring, the MSNBC hub on Peacock will feature the best of the network’s programming including episodes of “Morning Joe,” “Deadline: White House,” “The Beat with Ari Melber,” “The ReidOut,” “All In with Chris Hayes,” and MSNBC’s weekend perspective programming, all streaming on-demand the next day.

Additionally, specials with top hosts including Rachel Maddow, Nicolle Wallace, Chris Hayes, Trymaine Lee and others will premiere later this year, streaming exclusively on Peacock.

The MSNBC hub will also feature all documentaries from MSNBC Films, including "Diamond Hands: The Legend of WallStreetBets," an NBC News Studios and ZCDC production, which will premiere on MSNBC on April 10 and available to stream next day on Peacock.

MSNBC is also expanding its current offering of original shows on Peacock, the company said.

As previously announced, political strategist Symone Sanders and longtime MSNBC and NBC News legal analyst Katie Phang are set to debut their respective daily programs on Peacock and MSNBC this spring. These original voices will join the lineup of MSNBC streaming including ZerlinaMaxwell, Mehdi Hasan, and Ayman Mohyeldin’s programs on Peacock.

“The MSNBC hub on Peacock will continue to expand Peacock's robust news offering and add more value for Premium subscribers,” said Peacock president Kelly Campbell. “MSNBC programming provides valuable perspective that builds upon Peacock's commitment to bring consumers timely and topical programming from a wide range of voices.”

The new MSNBC hub on Peacock builds upon NBCU News Group’s established streaming offerings, the company said.

Under Chairman Cesar Conde, NBCU News Group initiated significant investments to accelerate its streaming programming and platforms, adding hundreds of new jobs and several new live hours of original shows across NBC News NOW and TODAY All Day, both of which will remain available to viewers at no cost and all also available on Peacock.

Peacock’s growing news programming includes the new MSNBC hub as well as live and on-demand channels including NBC News Now, Sky News, TODAY All Day, NBC LX, Telemundo Al Día, and Dateline 24/7; live and on-demand local NBC station coverage including New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Miami, Philadelphia, Boston, Dallas, San Francisco, Washington, D.C., San Diego and Connecticut; full episodes on-demand of NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt, Meet the Press with Chuck Todd and Noticias Telemundo; the largest Dateline streaming library; exclusive original shows from MSNBC hosts Mehdi Hasan, Zerlina Maxwell, Ayman Mohyeldin; curated playlists from “TODAY,” “NBC Nightly News,” “Meet the Press,” “Noticias Telemundo,” MSNBC, CNBC, NBC Sports, E! News and “Access Hollywood.”