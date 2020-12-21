Motion Impossible Robotic Dolly System Makes MLS Debut

BRISTOL, U.K.—There was a new member of the broadcast crew for a pair of matches for Major League Soccer’s Portland Timbers in November—Motion Impossible’s AGITO Sports modular dolly system.

The AGITO Sports dolly is a fully remote-controlled, multiterrain robotic dolly system, featuring four-wheel drive adjustable suspension that enables it to reach up to 32 miles per hour.

Deployed and operated by Las Vegas-based Jib Tek LLC during the Timbers matches, the AGITO Sports was placed in a dedicated area along the touchline and kept pace with game action for the entire 90 minutes. The dolly does not require rails or other fixed equipment to operate.

A Shotover G1 gimbal and a Sony HDC-P1r box camera package was used with the AGITO Sports unit for the match. The unit was able to serve as a replacement for a steadicam operator amid the restricted COVID-19 protocols.

Patrick Kigel, Jib Tek’s owner, praised the AGITO Sports’ ability for quick start and stops, creating unique shot angles and has the ability to maintain the same speed throughout a match.

The AGITO Sports unit had previously been used by the MLB Network for its Speed Cam.