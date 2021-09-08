Moscow TV Broadcaster Embraces SMTE ST 2110 IP-Based Video

Systems integrator DNK worked closely with TVC to conceive the Moscow broadcaster’s turnkey, end-to-end IP transition projection, says DNK technical director Maxim Krivtsov.

MOSCOW—TV Center (TVC) here has adopted SMPTE ST 2110 IP video transport and production in a central control room and two studios based on video, networking and control systems from Lawo.

The studio, believed to be the first SMPTE ST 2110 studio project in the nation, is being implemented by Moscow system integrator DNK.

“We decided to transition to IP for our complete infrastructure in order to be ready for the future challenges of TV production and distribution,” said TVC CTO Alexey Brusnitskiy. “IP technology offers the highest level of flexibility and efficiency in workflows, and it provides [the] best possible reliability and security for our productions and our network.”

Together, DNK, Lawo and TVC installed two VSM (Virtual Studio Manager) IP broadcast and workflow solutions as well as a V_matrix software-defined IP core routing, processing and multiviewer platform. For network supervision, DNK installed Lawo smartDASH system monitoring and real-time telemetry for broadcast networks and a smartSCOPE deep packet media inspection and network analyzer. A_digital64 units provide I/O connectivity.

Lawo’s VSM enables IP-based control and workflow for OB, studio and master control room (MCR) applications in TV and radio. Device-agnostic VSM controls all major video/audio routers and mixers, intercoms, UMDs and multiviewers, glue and other third-party baseband and IP devices.

SMART system monitoring and real-time telemetry software for broadcast networks provides network and data health transparency across all-IP, all-SDI and hybrid WAN/LAN infrastructures. For signal monitoring, the V__matrix based vm_dmv distributed IP multiviewer app provides high-quality functionality for 4K/3G/HD/SD.

Lawo’s LVP LiveView multi-image processor enables the vm_dmv multiviewer to show both production (SDI/ST 2110/ST 2022-6) and transmission (MPEG-2/H.264/HEVC/OTT-ABR) formats on a single screen for OTT/playout.

Lawo’s V__matrix software-defined IP platform uses multiple cores and a high-capacity COTS switch with redundant 10GbE/40GbE connectivity as a distributed IP routing/processing matrix for frame-accurate switching. C100 processing blades provide physical signal connectivity.

“An important part of this first phase was to create an IP routing core which could take 40x40 feeds from the existing main SDI router and transfer them to the IP infrastructure using encamps/decamps via six Lawo C100 processing blades,” said DNK CTO Maxim Krivtsov. “These C100 blades are also dedicated for four-channel format conversion using vm_udx functionality.”

Virtual module apps with a VSM control layer allow remapping entire workflows in minutes. Virtual modules handle streaming, video processing and multiviewing. The V__matrix vm_udx app provides SD, HD and 4K format conversion with HDR capability.

The A__stage64, a part of the A__line Audio-to-IP interface family, provides WAN capable transport of analog and digital audio compatible with ST 2110-30/-31 and AES67/RAVENNA audio-over-IP standards.

The first phase of the project was finalized in August. Next up will be all TVC control rooms and studios for integration into the complete IP infrastructure, Lawo said.

TV Center, which is owned by the city of Moscow, airs programming highlighting various aspects of Moscow life. The programming is broadcast across the entirety of Russia.