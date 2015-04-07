MOG Technologies Reveal New Live Streaming Device

MOREIRA DA MARIA, PORTUGAL – MOG Technologies is set to present its new live streaming device, the mxfSpeedRail wXtream, at the 2015 NAB Show.

The mxfSpeedRail offers a fully centralized capture system, with up to four simultaneous SDI channels, as well as local back-up of proxies or Hi-Res contents for archiving. The system captures and transforms the media, encoding multiple production formats into multiple transmission bitrates.

Integrated with Level 3 Communications, the mxfSpeedRail can access a private cloud, decrease signal latency and minimize network issues via the Level 3 Cloud Connect system. Also, as a push or pull model for video distribution, mxfSpeedRail can save bandwidth and ensure content quality.

The 2015 NAB show will run from April 11-16 in Las Vegas.