MobiTV Launches on Deutsche Telekom



EMERYVILLE, CALIF.: MobiTV this week said it and “Deutsche Telekom are partnering to develop a converged media platform that will enable the delivery of content across multiple platforms including mobile phones, tablets, PCs, Internet TVs and set-top boxes. Deutsche Telekom will integrate MobiTV’s TV Everywhere solution to support the commercial release of its converged media services.



“The first phase of the technology partnership began with a trial implementation of the converged multi-screen service that integrates MobiTV’s TV Everywhere solution into Deutsche Telekom existing IPTV service ‘Entertain.’ As a key component of the convergence service ecosystem, MobiTV’ s TV Everywhere solution will enable Deutsche Telekom’s IPTV subscribers to view both live and on demand video content on authorized PCs, tablets and smartphone devices.