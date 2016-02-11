Mobilimage Adds Grass Valley Gear for IP Capability

MONTREAL—Mobilimage, a provider of on-location services for telecasting and recordings throughout North America, has announced the addition of Grass Valley’s GV Node and GV Convergent to give it IP capability. Specifically, Mobilimage will use the gear with its Mi3 HD OB van.

The GV Node is a real-time IP processing and routing platform that offers multipurpose IP processing, IP aggregation and vertically accurate switching capability for live applications. The system supports SDI, MADI and SMPTE 2022-6 IP inputs and outputs, as well as TICO compression for 4K applications. It also can capture 2K and 4K footage, and features distributed architecture and built-in multiviewing.

The GV Convergent IP router control and configuration system manages facility routing, maintaining familiar control interfaces as well as introducing new GUIs for configuration, management and control through software-defined networking. As both infrastructure and signal format agnostic, the GV Convergent offers system scalability, and integration and control of IP edge devices and third-party IP devices.

Grass Valley is a provider of end-to-end TV production and content distribution workflows.