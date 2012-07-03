Mobile TV Group Builds Truck With Grass Valley Live HD Tech

SAN FRANSCISCO: Denver-based Colorado Studio is building another new high-definition production truck for its Mobile Television Group, which will feature a full complement of live production technologies from Grass Valley. The new truck, on the road in mid-June in Phoenix, is among numerous owned by MTVG that are based around Grass Valley technologies.



In designing the new 31HDX truck, the goal was to create a mobile production studio that could work equally well for dual- or single feeds. MTVG serves mostly regional sports networks where dual feeds are frequently used. The “suite mode” of the Kayenne switcher permits both the home and the visitor to have multiple M/Es working simultaneously on two separate control panels.



31HDX is being outfitted with a Grass Valley Kayenne 4.5 M/E Video Production Center switcher, a Trinix NXT (256x512) router under the control of Grass Valley Jupiter software, 10 LDK 8000 Elite HD cameras (each with the new 3G Triax transmission solution), OCP 400 Camera Control panels, and a variety of signal processing modules from the Grass Valley GeckoFlex product line. This new video production switcher is the seventh Kayenne production switcher currently owned by Mobile Television Group.



The 53-foot, 31HDX production truck will be primarily based in Arizona and used to produce live HD telecasts for MLB, NHL, and NBA games.