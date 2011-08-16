Mobile TV expands in U.S. to two-thirds in 2012

The Open Mobile Video Coalition (OMVC) has released the results of its recent survey, and it looks like mobile TV in the United States is only going to get bigger in the next couple of quarters. The survey revealed that by early 2012, two-thirds of U.S. households will have the ability to watch live TV directly over their mobile devices. While digital TV has expanded dramatically all over the world, it's no secret that in the U.S. it has taken off a little more modestly. But the increase in so many devices supporting digital signals has been steadily increasing, and the hunger for programming is showing no signs of letting up.

Currently, 96 stations can now broadcast direct to mobile TV in the U.S. However, this new survey shows a dramatic uptick to take place. It is expected that over 125 stations will be set up with mobile TV broadcasting by the end of 2011 and that number will continue to grow into 2012. Mobile TV will expand to 48 markets and be available to a much wider range of consumers if the predictions in this survey come to fruition. It is a safe bet that as U.S. mobile TV grows, so will its acceptance, where many Americans will want to move from the on-demand services they partake in now to full live streaming 24 hours a day. This is a boon for advertisers as well, who may be getting restless with local affiliates. Soon, they will be able to tap into hundreds of thousands of new customers. While U.S. growth in mobile TV has somewhat taken its time, it seems 2012 is the year it is poised to really launch to the masses.