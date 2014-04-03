MLB Network Taps Cinegy for Compression

MUNICH, GERMANY—The MLB Network is using Cinegy’s DANIEL codec to enhance workflow integration for the sports networks’ in-house production.

“MLB Network is moving to an Adobe Premier platform for all of our editing and we were challenged to find a codec that met our image quality needs and included alpha channel support. We tested the DANIEL codec and found it to meet our requirements for our Emmy Award-nominated “Field Of Dreamers” project for MLB Network Showcase game productions.” said Tab Butler director, media management & post production, MLB Network.

Cinegy DANIEL (Digital ANImation Encoder Library ) is a professional, broadcast-oriented video codec for video with alpha channel. DANIEL strikes the careful balance between computing requirements, video quality and bitrate requirements. DANIEL is an I-Frame codec and it is not mathematically lossless but the company says it has a fairly high PSNR.

“The DANIEL codec allows us to tighten our workflow integration between our creative services, graphics department and our post production environment for sharing graphic content,” Butler added.

The standalone Daniel AVI codec allows installation on Windows machines and use in non-Cinegy products, e.g. Adobe AfterEffects to output animations with alpha channel for use with Cinegy Air as part of Type CG templates or simple animated logos.