MLB Network Goes Live With Ross Video’s Furio

IRQUOIS, ONTARIO, CANADA— MLB Network’s live off-season morning show Hot Stove incorporated Ross Video’s Furio robotic camera system in its new studio located at MLB Network’s headquarters in Secaucus, N.J.



Formerly the mailroom and storage facility, Studio K was constructed in two months and exclusively uses robotic cameras that have the ability to dolly, elevate, pan, tilt, zoom and focus.



From MLB Network’s control room, one system operator can program the cameras to hit designated marks.



“MLB Network ran an extensive testing process to find the most capable and accurate robotic camera system on the market today,” said Brad Cheney, engineering manager for the MLB Network. “During that process, we found that the Ross Furio system was above the rest. We needed a robotic camera that provided non-stop fluid movement that could react instantaneously to user commands to ensure we never missed a shot.”



