MLB Network adds Grass Valley Kayenne for 'MLB Tonight'

MLB Network, the 24/7 cable television home of Major League Baseball, has purchased a Grass Valley Kayenne Video Production Center switcher to serve at the heart of a newly upgraded HD video production control room to support its flagship studio program "MLB Tonight."

In January, MLB Network took delivery of a large-frame (4.5M/E) Kayenne system with a 4M/E panel. The Kayenne now installed includes 96 inputs, 48 outputs, six keyers per M/E channel for a total of 30, FlexiKey programmable clean feed mode, and DoubleTake split M/E mode.

DoubleTake effectively increases the number of M/Es to a total of up to 10, all within an 8RU frame.