Mitch Huelskemper Joins ARRI As Lighting Vice President

MUNICH—Mitch Huelskemper has joined ARRI as vice president of product management in the company’s lighting business unit.

Huelskemper is now responsible for continuing development, improving and broadening the product portfolio of the division and will focus on creating compelling, value-driven products and solutions, the company said.

“It is a great honor and pleasure for me to continue the story of this iconic brand with exceptional lighting products together with the ARRI team,” said Huelskemper. “In the field of innovative, connected and sustainable LED lighting, there is still a lot of development potential that we can leverage together with our customers.”

The new vice president ARRI with more than 15 years of experience in the development and product management of LED luminaires and luminaire components around the world. Holding a degree in electrical engineering, Huelskemper has spent years with OSRAM and Philips Lighting. Most recently, he was head of regional product management for EMEA at TE Connectivity. There, he was responsible for building a downstream product management team, it said.

“I am very pleased that Michael Huelskemper, a proven expert in the field of portfolio management for LED lighting products, has joined our ranks,” said Matthias Erb, chairman of the ARRI executive board. “With this important new addition to the team, we are driving forward the realignment of ARRI Lighting. I wish him a good start at ARRI and much success in his strategically important role.”