Miranda’s Nvision Routes 3D Soccer



MONTREAL, CANADA: Miranda Technologies announced that its hybrid routing was used by IMG mediahouse to simplify 3D soccer. Miranda’s Nvision 8500 hybrid routing system was used for signal management on the first major World Feed 3DTV broadcast of a Premiership football match, which took place on Sunday Sept. 18, 2011 between Manchester United and Chelsea FC.



Based in West London, the IMG mediahouse broadcast facility recently installed the 8500 with integrated audio processing to serve three 3Gbps/HD studios for its live productions. This facility is also used for the BBC’s “The Football League show” and by ESPN for “Barclays Premier League” matches.



“We’re using a mix of 3Gbps, HD, SD, ASI, AES and MADI sources for our live sports productions, with all these formats handled by a single router frame,” said Shane Warden, general manager at IMG mediahouse. “This high level of integration avoids video/audio latency issues, and also saves space and simplifies cable management.”



Miranda’s Nvision 8500 Hybrid router integrates de-embedding, shuffling, break-away and re-embedding within a single frame. This means that everyday signal processing tasks, like swapping program audio tracks, can now be handled simply within the router frame. Advanced Hybrid router cards with audio processing can be mixed with regular input and output cards to minimize system costs.



