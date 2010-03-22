Miranda to launch low-cost master control and channel branding systems
At NAB (Booth N2515) Miranda Technologies will showcase two low-cost, high-performance master control switching and channel branding systems, called Imagestore-Modular+ and Imagestore-Modular.
Imagestore-Modular+ offers a variety of channel branding capabilities, including clip/animation playout for advanced graphics effects. With HD/SD processing, it can provide up to 80 minutes of clip playout for partial or full frame branding and promo graphics. The system also uses a space and energy efficient, dual card design, with up to four channels housed in a single 3RU Densite frame.
The processor is designed for prerendered graphics and can provide up to five layers of keying. Three layers can be fed by internally stored stills/ animations; one layer is for clips, and one layer is for external graphics devices with fill/key outputs. Graphics capabilities include automated character generation and EAS insertion, as well as clock and temperature insertion. Other features include AB video mixing with 16-channel audio mixing, and eight-channel voice-overs with audio clip playback.
The Imagestore-Modular+ package includes Miranda’s Vertigo After Effects plug-in and Vertigo Xplorer graphics automation tools, which enable graphics generation, asset management and instant publishing to various alternative platforms. By using Adobe After Effects for graphics creation, the system offers a familiar workflow and the ability to create sophisticated graphics. It also provides highly streamlined batch rendering and easy quality control.
The Imagestore-Modular version is similar but it does not include the integrated clip playout. It’s a single card, 3Gb/s/HD/SD processor, which offers up to 10 channels of master control switching and channel branding in a 3RU Densite frame.
Master control features include AB video/audio mixing (16 channels) plus voice-overs. Designed for prerendered graphics, it can provide five layers of keying (using three internal stores), character generation and EAS, as well as clock and temperature insertion.
The latest product and technology information
Future US's leading brands bring the most important, up-to-date information right to your inbox