Miranda to launch low-cost master control and channel branding systems

At NAB (Booth N2515) Miranda Technologies will showcase two low-cost, high-performance master control switching and channel branding systems, called Imagestore-Modular+ and Imagestore-Modular.

Imagestore-Modular+ offers a variety of channel branding capabilities, including clip/animation playout for advanced graphics effects. With HD/SD processing, it can provide up to 80 minutes of clip playout for partial or full frame branding and promo graphics. The system also uses a space and energy efficient, dual card design, with up to four channels housed in a single 3RU Densite frame.

The processor is designed for prerendered graphics and can provide up to five layers of keying. Three layers can be fed by internally stored stills/ animations; one layer is for clips, and one layer is for external graphics devices with fill/key outputs. Graphics capabilities include automated character generation and EAS insertion, as well as clock and temperature insertion. Other features include AB video mixing with 16-channel audio mixing, and eight-channel voice-overs with audio clip playback.

The Imagestore-Modular+ package includes Miranda’s Vertigo After Effects plug-in and Vertigo Xplorer graphics automation tools, which enable graphics generation, asset management and instant publishing to various alternative platforms. By using Adobe After Effects for graphics creation, the system offers a familiar workflow and the ability to create sophisticated graphics. It also provides highly streamlined batch rendering and easy quality control.

The Imagestore-Modular version is similar but it does not include the integrated clip playout. It’s a single card, 3Gb/s/HD/SD processor, which offers up to 10 channels of master control switching and channel branding in a 3RU Densite frame.

Master control features include AB video/audio mixing (16 channels) plus voice-overs. Designed for prerendered graphics, it can provide five layers of keying (using three internal stores), character generation and EAS, as well as clock and temperature insertion.